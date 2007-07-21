Vikings sign 4th and 5th-round draft picks

Published: Jul 21, 2007 at 08:21 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Brian Robison and wide receiver Aundrae Allison on Wednesday.

Robison, a fourth-round draft pick from Texas who has a knack for blocking kicks, helped lead the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship as a junior. The Vikings see him as a situational pass rusher and a potential special teams fixture.

Allison, chosen in the fifth round out of East Carolina, caught 145 passes - including 11 touchdown receptions - in two seasons after transferring from Georgia Military Institute. With the lack of experience at receiver on the Vikings roster, Allison will have a chance to contribute right away.

The Vikings have signed five of their eight 2007 draft picks. Running back Adrian Peterson, their first-round selection, receiver Sidney Rice (second round) and cornerback Marcus McCauley (third round) remain unsigned.

