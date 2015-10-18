Vikings shut down Chiefs, 16-10

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 09:37 AM

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota's defense and rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs bailed out Teddy Bridgewater for an erratic performance, and the Vikings held on to beat the mistake-prone Kansas City Chiefs 16-10 on Sunday.

Alex Smith's 42-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Chiefs within three points, but the Vikings (3-2) played well enough early to survive their ragged finish.

Charcandrick West, one of their replacements for the injured Chiefs star Jamaal Charles, lost a fumble down the stretch. The Chiefs (1-5) had eight penalties enforced for 95 yards.

Diggs had 129 yards on seven catches on a day when Bridgewater threw two interceptions. Adrian Peterson, who was on the sideline late in the game with the Vikings trying to put it away, finished with 60 yards on 26 carries.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW