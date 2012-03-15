Vikings say Cook deserves to return to team

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 12:03 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings say cornerback Chris Cook's acquittal on assault charges has opened the door for him to return to the team.

Cook was acquitted Thursday of all charges that he assaulted his girlfriend in October. The team suspended him when the charges were levied. They later reinstated him to the active roster but told him to stay away from the team while the court process played out.

In a statement issued after Thursday's verdict, the team said it "will meet with Chris in the near future and believe he deserves the opportunity to rejoin our organization."

Cook is entering his third NFL season and will be counted on to help a Vikings secondary that struggled during last year's 3-13 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

