Vikings' Sanford, Sullivan have concussions, might sit out

Published: Oct 17, 2011 at 03:44 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The sputtering Minnesota Vikings have four starters whose status is in question for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers because of injuries.

Safety Jamarca Sanford and center John Sullivan each suffered a concussion Sunday at Chicago and didn't return to the game. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said Monday he wasn't sure if either player would even be cleared to practice this week, let alone be able to play against the Packers.

Vikings right tackle Phil Loadholt also left the game against the Bears because of inflammation in his knee. Frazier said an MRI test showed no structural damage, but Loadholt has some tendinitis in the joint.

Cornerback Antoine Winfield also missed his second consecutive game because of a neck injury.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell interviewed with Lions last year, remains on teams' radar

Luke Fickell has taken the University of Cincinnati to the verge of the College Football Playoff. He also has placed himself squarely on the radar of NFL teams.
news

NFL's salary cap expected to hit $208M in 2022

The NFL's salary cap is set to get back on track in 2022 -- and spending should be back as well, with another anticipated jump in the cap for 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero detail the story.
news

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown's future up in the air following suspension for fake vaccination card

Antonio Brown's three-game suspension for faking his COVID vaccination card has led to questions regarding the Buccaneers wideout's future in the league.
news

Eagles close to securing a third 2022 first-round pick as Carson Wentz nears snap count requirement

With another full game of snaps, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would be close to fulfilling an important stipulation included in the blockbuster trade that sent the former Eagles starter from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW