Vikings' Sanford, Sullivan have concussions, might sit out

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The sputtering Minnesota Vikings have four starters whose status is in question for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers because of injuries.
Safety Jamarca Sanford and center John Sullivan each suffered a concussion Sunday at Chicago and didn't return to the game. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said Monday he wasn't sure if either player would even be cleared to practice this week, let alone be able to play against the Packers.
