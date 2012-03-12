Vikings, Sage Rosenfels agree to 2-year contract

But there will be plenty of turnover on the roster, given the need to get younger. The players the Vikings do pursue in free agency are likely to be fresh off their first NFL contract rather than pushing - or over - the age of 30. Wide receivers and cornerbacks are the most glaring needs, and it'll take both free agency and the draft to start the shoring-up process there. Cornerback Brandon Carr of the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Robert Meachem of the New Orleans Saints are two possible fits.