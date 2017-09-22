Vikings rule out Sam Bradford (knee) vs. Buccaneers

After lighting up the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 to the tune of 346 yards, three touchdowns and an 84.4 completion percentage, Bradford's knee now appears it will be a weekly concern moving forward. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported the knee injury is a bone bruise, which led to pain that kept him sidelined. Pelissero added Friday that Bradford is seeking a second opinion on his knee from Dr. James Andrews.