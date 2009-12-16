Vikings rookie WR Harvin misses practice because of migraines

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin is still struggling with migraine headaches.
The chronic problem forced the rookie to miss last weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Vikings coach Brad Childress said Harvin participated in a walkthrough with the team Wednesday morning, but he wasn't at the afternoon practice.
Harvin is seeing a specialist for his condition, which Childress called "debilitating." The first-round draft pick is second on the team with 681 yards and six touchdowns receiving entering Sunday's game at Carolina.
Harvin also is second in the NFL in kickoff returns with a 29-yard average and has brought back two for touchdowns.
"It's kind of an abstract thing right now," Childress said. "We know that he gets headaches. We don't know the whys and what-fors."
The Vikings' injury report was slightly smaller Wednesday than last week's long list, with nine other players limited in practice. It included safety Tyrell Johnson, who missed the Bengals game because of a concussion. Center John Sullivan also was listed with a concussion.
