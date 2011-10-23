Vikings' Robison tweets apology for kicking Pack's Lang in groin

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 03:39 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison issued an apology on Twitter to Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang after Robison kicked Lang in the groin during the game on Sunday.

"My apologies to (at)tjlang70, my team, my fans and the nfl," Robison tweeted after Minnesota's 33-27 loss to Green Bay. "I am not a dirty player and did not maliciously aim for the groin, just happened to be where it landed."

The altercation happened on a field-goal try in the second quarter. Replays caught Robison kicking Lang in the groin, and he was flagged for a personal foul. Former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira tweeted during the game that Robison should have been ejected for the act.

Lang called it "a cowardly act," but said he will be OK. He did not miss any of the game because of it.

"I don't think there is any room in the game for that kind of move," Lang said. "We'll see if there is any (discipline). From what it sounds like, the TV cameras caught it pretty well. I think it should be the same as a punch."

Throwing a punch in a game is cause for ejection under NFL rules.

Robison had a different story. He said that the cameras did not catch Lang and another Packers player picking him up and throwing him to the turf and Lang lunging at him while he was on his back on the ground.

"I think when you've got a guy standing over the top of you, you automatically go into defense mode," Robison said. "And as usual, they always catch the second guy. It is what it is."

Robison had a quiet day on the stat sheet, registering just two tackles and none of the team's four sacks. He also suffered an injury to his right pectoral, but said he thought he would be OK for next weekend's game at Carolina.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on TE Kyle Pitts' lack of production: 'I can do a better job of giving Kyle more opportunities'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE