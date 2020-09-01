Vikings, Riley Reiff finalizing restructured contract to avoid split

A day after telling his teammates goodbye, Riley Reiff is staying put.
The Vikings are finalizing a restructured contract with the left tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.
Reiff was offered a pay cut of his $11 million salary and said his final farewells to his teammates in response Monday, seemingly spelling an end to his time in Minneapolis after three seasons. Instead, he and his representation were able to work out an agreement with the Vikings, retaining Kirk Cousins' blind-side protector while helping the Vikings save some cap space following the expensive acquisition of Yannick Ngakoue.
Reiff's retention means the Vikings won't have to turn to rookie Ezra Cleveland at left tackle, which bodes well for Minnesota's chances of returning to the playoffs in 2020. With much of the Vikings offense returning (save for the departed Stefon Diggs) and Dalvin Cook entering a contract year, affordable continuity was the best route for the Vikings.