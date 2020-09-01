Vikings, Riley Reiff finalizing restructured contract to avoid split

A day after telling his teammates goodbye, Riley Reiff is staying put.

The Vikings are finalizing a restructured contract with the left tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Reiff was offered a pay cut of his $11 million salary and said his final farewells to his teammates in response Monday, seemingly spelling an end to his time in Minneapolis after three seasons. Instead, he and his representation were able to work out an agreement with the Vikings, retaining Kirk Cousins' blind-side protector while helping the Vikings save some cap space following the expensive acquisition of Yannick Ngakoue.