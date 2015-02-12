Vikings' Rhett Ellison says NFL can learn a lot from rugby tackling

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The New Zealand Herald talked to Minnesota Vikings tight end Rhett Ellison, who said the NFL can learn a lot about football safety from rugby's safe-tackling techniques.
- WRAL-FM in Raleigh, North Carolina, featured a new study in which doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, who are examining two football teams in Winston-Salem in hopes of gathering information about the impact that football has on a player's developing brain.
- The Associated Press reported that the Marc Bulger Foundation, created by the former NFL quarterback, will fund athletic scholarships to West Virginia University for children of military or law enforcement officers.
- Fox Sports looked at staph infections, which have spread from football locker rooms to other sports.
- The Orlando Sentinel reported that the NCAA is considering adopting helmet cams for safety and entertainment reasons.
- NewJersey.com reported the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has adopted a plan to limit contact in high school football practices to 90 minutes a week beginning this fall in order to address safety concerns.
- Hotty Toddy in Oxford, Mississippi, reported that Mississippi is attempting to be the first state to implement X2 Concussion software for youth football teams.
- The Statehouse Files in Indianapolis reported that the bill to expand concussion protocols in Indiana has moved to the full Senate.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor