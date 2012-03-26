Vikings reportedly agree to deal with ex-Bears CB Bowman

Breer: Anything's possible
The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent cornerback Zack Bowman, a league source told ESPNChicago.com on Monday.
Bowman enjoyed a breakout 2009 season with the Chicago Bears, totaling six interceptions while starting 12 games that year. Bowman started just four combined games in the past two seasons with the Bears, failing to intercept a pass in either season.
The Vikings have embarked on a youth movement this offseason, releasing numerous veteran starters such as offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson and Anthony Herrera and cornerback Cedric Griffin.