Vikings re-sign kicker Dan Bailey to one-year deal

Published: Mar 19, 2019 at 04:12 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings are retaining their veteran kicker for another season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Vikings re-signed Dan Bailey to a one-year, $1 million contract, per a source informed of the deal. The pact is worth a max of $2 million with incentives. The only guarantee in Bailey's deal is $250,000 of his base salary, per Pelissero. The Vikings later announced they had agreed to terms with the kicker.

Bailey joined the Vikings in mid-September last season after the team jettisoned rookie Daniel Carlson.

The 31-year-old Bailey converted 21 of 28 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards, and 30 of 31 extra point attempts in 14 games in 2018. The former Dallas Cowboys kicker is coming off the two worst seasons of his career, netting 75 percent of his field goals each of the past two years.

Minnesota has struggled with its kicking situation for years, but with the low-guarantee deal for Bailey, Mike Zimmer's squad will stick with a veteran kicker who currently sits No. 5 all-time in field goal rate (86.6 percent).

Here's other free agency news we're monitoring Tuesday:

  1. The Detroit Lions signed Rams restricted free-agent running back Malcolm Brown to an offer sheet, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Therefore, the Rams have five business days to match the offer. Brown played in 12 games last season for the Rams before ending the year on injured reserve.

The Lions also signed free agent wideout Tommylee Lewis, the team announced.

  1. The Seattle Seahawks reached a deal with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who faces an April 4 sentencing date stemming from his insider trading conviction, last week, and Pelissero has the details on the agreement:
  1. The New England Patriots are re-signing punter Ryan Allen, Rapoport reports.
  1. The Cleveland Browns re-signed cornerback Philip Gaines, the team announced. Gaines appeared in four games last season for Cleveland.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers re-sign special-teamer Geremy Davis.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers signed former Green Bay Packers punter Justin Vogel to a one-year deal.
  1. The Houston Texans finalized a deal with quarterbackAJ McCarron, Rapoport reported on Tuesday. McCarron and the Texans later confirmed the signing. McCarron played the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals before spending the 2018 season with the Raiders.
