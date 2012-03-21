Vikings re-sign Evans, sign RB Hilliard

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 10:32 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed backup defensive tackle Fred Evans.

Evans came to the Vikings as a free agent in 2007 and has played in spot duty at both inside spots on the defensive line. He played in all 16 games last season and had 22 tackles.

Vikings executive Rick Spielman, who was promoted to general manager this winter, knows Evans well from their days together in Miami in 2006. The 28-year-old will again be relied upon to provide depth along the defensive line.

The Vikings also signed running back Lex Hilliard on Wednesday. Hilliard spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown last year.

