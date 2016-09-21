Vikings RBs poised to foment fantasy frustration

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Marcas Grant: This might sound like a cop-out, but there's really no clear answer here. The preliminary indication is that the split will be 65/35 in favor of McKinnon with Asiata getting much of the work around the goal line. That might give Asiata a slight edge since touchdowns are gold in fantasy football. But it looks like McKinnon could end up with the early down work and a chance to rack up yards. Now that we know Peterson is going to miss an extended stretch -- and likely the remainder of the fantasy season -- this is what life is going to look like going forward. And much like real life, it's going to get very frustrating at times.
M.G.: Buy low candidates are hard to come by at the running back position -- especially after so many went down with injuries in Week 2. But one name to consider is Mark Ingram. The Saints back owns 50 percent of the snaps and 60 percent of the carries. While New Orleans has always been a pass-heavy outfit, this year has skewed toward the extreme with 77 percent of the plays being pass plays. Over the past five years, that number has been closer to 64 percent. After an 0-2 start and with a defense that generally struggles to get stops, it would behoove the Saints to try running the football more often. Look for Ingram's usage to increase.
M.G.: What you do with Lacy depends on how much running back depth you have. This week's game against Detroit and the Week 5 tilt with the Giants (the Packers have a bye in Week 4) don't look appealing. But five of the next six contests (DAL, CHI, ATL, IND and WAS) all stack up nicely in Lacy's favor. But if you can't afford to wait another three weeks for that relief, then you should look to make a deal. Patience isn't always a luxury you can afford.
M.G.: My grudging answer here is Jeremy Hill. He's repeated last season's slow start, averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry. But his upside remains his ability to plow in for short touchdown runs, scoring 15 of his career 22 touchdowns from five yards out or less. Hill will be the goal line back of record which means Bernard is likely to get you plenty of yards but ultimately leave you unsatisfied when his running mate caps his drives in the end zone.
M.G.:Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? It's not over but I'll admit that it looks pretty #ungood. This is where you need to start being aggressive on the waiver wire and trying to cobble together some creative trade deals. It'll be that much sweeter when you end up fielding a squad that makes the playoffs.
M.G.: My first answer is: do you have a flex position? If so, then your problem has been solved for you and you can start all three. However if you have to sit one, I might suggest Cooper this week. The Raiders play a Titans defense that has allowed just one touchdown pass this season. Admittedly, it's a little deceiving when you consider Matthew Stafford had multiple touchdown throws called back by penalty. Regardless, the Falcons have allowed seven passing scores -- tied for most in the NFL. Starting both Cooks and Snead improves the chances that you take advantage of any Drew Brees touchdown throws.
M.G.: Both of these names are certain to be popular in the next week. Right now I'd give the edge to Williams. Shepard had a very good outing in Week 2 with eight catches for 117 yards, but he lacks Williams' explosiveness. Without Keenan Allen and with Danny Woodhead exiting in the first quarter, the big Chargers wideout tied with Travis Benjamin for the team high with six targets. Where Williams excels is after the catch, leading all NFL receivers with 108 yards. That ability to go the distance at any time combined with a quarterback frequently looking his way could pay big dividends.
M.G.: I feel like I was one of the few people not on the Coby Fleener fantasy train this offseason. Sure, Saints tight ends had been very productive for the past five seasons. But a) Jimmy Graham and b) Benjamin Watson, a talented veteran who had spent two years in the offense alongside Graham. Fleener always struggled to separate himself from the oft-injured Dwayne Allen in Indianapolis. Being Andrew Luck's old roommate never translated into fantasy points. Now he's having trouble fitting in to a new offense in a crowded group of pass-catchers. That's a long way of saying, yeah, you can move on.
M.G.: Statisutically, these two aren't separated by much more than Enunwa's touchdown catch in Week 1. But the difference is in the volume of the respective passing games. The Saints are throwing the ball 77 percent of the time while only Washington has fewer rushing attempts. Obviously not all of that volume is going Thomas' direction, but it does allow for more opportunity. Beware that with both there are likely to be some lean weeks ahead. Neither should be considered an every week start.
M.G.: We're past Labor Day, kids are back to school, baseball pennant races are reaching their climax ... and Eddie Royal is again at your fantasy doorstep asking for just a moment of your time. For all of the early season fantasy football tropes we go through, this is one of the most predictable. Just know that you really have just one more week to play Royal. During his career, he's scored 14 touchdowns in September. In every other month, he has a total of 13. Wake me up when September ends.
