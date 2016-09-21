Vikings RBs poised to foment fantasy frustration

Marcas Grant: This might sound like a cop-out, but there's really no clear answer here. The preliminary indication is that the split will be 65/35 in favor of McKinnon with Asiata getting much of the work around the goal line. That might give Asiata a slight edge since touchdowns are gold in fantasy football. But it looks like McKinnon could end up with the early down work and a chance to rack up yards. Now that we know Peterson is going to miss an extended stretch -- and likely the remainder of the fantasy season -- this is what life is going to look like going forward. And much like real life, it's going to get very frustrating at times.