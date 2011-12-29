Vikings RB Peterson scheduled to undergo knee surgery Friday

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 06:57 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has scheduled surgery to repair his left knee.

Dr. James Andrews will perform the operation Friday in Alabama, six days after Peterson tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee while being tackled in a game against the Washington Redskins.

Toby Gerhart

The Vikings have said they expect Peterson to recover in the next 8 to 9 months and to be ready for the start of the 2012 season.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with potentially serious injuries. 
news

Move the Sticks: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year & Coach of the Year Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys discuss the amount of undrafted rookies on Week 1 rosters and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW