Vikings RB Peterson scheduled to undergo knee surgery Friday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has scheduled surgery to repair his left knee.
Dr. James Andrews will perform the operation Friday in Alabama, six days after Peterson tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee while being tackled in a game against the Washington Redskins.
The Vikings have said they expect Peterson to recover in the next 8 to 9 months and to be ready for the start of the 2012 season.
