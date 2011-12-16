Vikings RB Peterson probable, set to return from ankle injury

The Minnesota Vikings are set for Adrian Peterson's return, as the Pro Bowl running back is officially listed as probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Peterson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited the previous two days. He has missed the last three games since suffering a high ankle sprain Nov. 20 against the Oakland Raiders.
In 10 games, Peterson has rushed for 872 yards and 11 touchdowns and is still on pace to earn his fifth straight 1,000-yard season.
The Saints ruled out rookie running back Mark Ingram, who will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.