Vikings RB Peterson misses third game with ankle injury

Published: Dec 11, 2011 at 02:27 AM

Adrian Peterson will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions because of his nagging high ankle sprain, according to a team source.

The Vikings later confirmed Peterson will miss his third straight game.

Peterson injured his ankle during the Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Peterson missed the past two games with the injury, though the All-Pro running back was able to practice on a limited basis this week and previously was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Peterson has 11 touchdowns and 872 rushing yards in 10 games this season.

