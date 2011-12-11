Vikings RB Peterson misses third game with ankle injury

Adrian Peterson will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions because of his nagging high ankle sprain, according to a team source.
Peterson injured his ankle during the Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Peterson missed the past two games with the injury, though the All-Pro running back was able to practice on a limited basis this week and previously was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Peterson has 11 touchdowns and 872 rushing yards in 10 games this season.