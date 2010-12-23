Vikings RB Peterson hopes to shake thigh injury, play vs. Eagles

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- There are just two games left in the Minnesota Vikings' miserable season, and Adrian Peterson is hobbling around with a painful thigh bruise.
With the playoffs out of reach, why risk further injury to the team's most dynamic player? Why not sit him for the final two weeks and make sure he is ready to go next season?
Peterson doesn't see it that way. The Vikings are 5-9 and going nowhere fast, but he wants to be out there with his teammates until the bitter end.
"It's been a roller-coaster season. It hasn't gone the way we planned," Peterson said Thursday. "But I love to play this game. That's why I do what I do. I definitely don't think that way about it. If I can play, I'll definitely be out there on Sunday."
Peterson injured his left thigh two weeks ago when he collided with Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson on a handoff. Peterson missed Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears, the first time he has sat out since missing two games with a knee injury his rookie season in 2007.
"It's nothing like a torn ligament or anything like that," Peterson said. "I don't feel like I can do any further damage to it. It's basically just a quad. Muscles are just tight. Pushing it will probably help it stretch a little more."
Peterson did some running in practice Thursday for the first time this week, and Vikings interim coach Leslie Frazier said the running back has dramatically improved over the last several days. If Peterson can't play, rookie Toby Gerhart will receive the bulk of the work.
Peterson has been one of the few bright spots for a Minnesota team in such a trying season. He has rushed for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns and appears to have solved his fumbling problem. After leading the NFL with 16 fumbles over the previous two seasons, Peterson hasn't lost one this year in 280 touches.
"That's a story that's not been written about enough, the kind of year he's having, even though our team is not having a great year," Frazier said. "But Adrian, he is having a Pro Bowl season, there's no question about it."
Brett Favre again missed practice Thursday with a concussion, and Frazier said the 41-year-old quarterback was still experiencing some symptoms from the injury. Favre will go through another concussion test Friday, as will safety Madieu Williams.
Defensive tackle Kevin Williams also missed practice for personal reasons, but Frazier expected him to return Friday.
"It can vary from person to person. Some guys respond a little bit better," Frazier said. "But in this era, where we're very cautious when it comes to head injuries, you're just very cautious. But it varies from guy to guy. Some guys have fewer symptoms than another two days later or a day later."
