Vikings RB Peterson again ticketed for speeding

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is fast on the field and behind the wheel.
Eden Prairie police issued Peterson a speeding ticket on Monday for going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone not far from the Vikings headquarters.
It's at least the second time Peterson has been caught going too fast on Minnesota roads. Last year police said they clocked Peterson driving 109 mph in a 55 mph zone on state Highway 62 just outside of downtown Minneapolis.
Peterson said he didn't think he was going that fast and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving 99 mph. He was ordered to pay a $300 fine and perform 16 hours of community service at a local children's hospital.
