Vikings RB Johnson stands out in preseason finale

Ian Johnson refuses to go quietly: The rookie running back is one of five players NFL.com has been chronicling in its On the Fringe series. He's doing his best to move off the fringe and onto the Vikings' 53-man roster. Johnson ended the preseason with a sparkling performance Friday night, rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Patrick Watkins is making a strong case for a roster spot: The cornerback is trying to make the Cowboys' roster as a backup for the fourth consecutive season, and he did himself a favor with an outstanding effort against the Vikings. On top of his seven tackles, Watkins returned an interception for a touchdown and was all over the field.