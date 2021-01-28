Around the NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not worried about heavy workload hindering 2021

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dalvin Cook amassed 1,557 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns in 2020, finishing second in the NFL in rushing. The workload of the Minnesota Vikings running back was frequently a topic of discussion.

Cook rushed the ball 312 times and added 44 catches in 14 games, matching his career-high games played. The 25-year-old isn't worried about the 356 touches weighing on him entering 2021.

"Like I said in the past [about] the touches and everything, once I'm feeling it, it's like the touches don't really matter," Cook said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "Coming out of that type of year, you build your body up extra hard, you hit the weight room a little harder, and you just do things a little harder. I think the injuries or whatever, that comes with the game. I'm going to turn it loose, and I'm going to have fun with it.

"Next year is going to be an opportunity for me to explode again, and I'm going to take full advantage of the opportunity by working my tail off this offseason so I can be ready for 16, 17 games -- however many games I've gotta go. I'm going to be ready to go, and it should be a fun year for the Vikings."

The history of running backs a year after taking 300-plus carries isn't pretty. The grinding workload overwhelmingly leads to diminishing returns the following season. Whether Cook can follow Derrick Henry﻿'s lead and improve despite a hefty workload will be a big question entering 2021 for Minnesota.

A new offensive coordinator will take over for the retired Gary Kubiak, but with Mike Zimmer still in charge in Minnesota, we don't expect the offense to change substantially. The Vikes, however, would like to lighten Cook's workload at least a bit this season.

"I think it's important that we monitor Dalvin's workload as we go forward," Zimmer said earlier this month. "But like I said before, at the end of the ballgame, we need our best players in the game. Dalvin is not only one of our best players, but one of the best players in the NFL."

It's hard to take a player with Cook's talent off the field. Unless there is an unanticipated dramatic change in Minnesota in the coming months, we should expect the back to be one of the few workhorses in the NFL again in 2021.

Related Content

news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested to be traded

Deshaun Watson officially wants out of Houston. The Pro Bowl quarterback has requested to be traded by the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Tom Brady considered switching to No. 7 with Buccaneers while in pursuit of Super Bowl win No. 7

Could TB12 have switched to TB7 in Tampa Bay? Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said recently on The Peter King Podcast that Tom Brady was considering a number switch to go along with his new team.  
news

Former Ravens LB Zach Orr to interview with Jaguars for LBs coach

Zach Orr's playing career was cut short, but his coaching career could take off. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their linebacker coach role, Mike Garafolo reports.  
news

Jennifer King on historic promotion: 'I didn't have anyone that looked anything like me working'

Jennifer King made history becoming the NFL's first Black female assistant coach when Washington elevated her to running backs coach. The 36-year-old assistant understands the importance of the next step in her coaching journey. 
news

Buccaneers will wear white jerseys, Chiefs will be in red for Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers, who will be the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, will don their white jerseys and pewter pants, while the Chiefs will sport their red jerseys when the teams clash in Super Bowl LV
news

Raiders GM Mayock: 'I was disappointed in the productivity of our rookies' in 2020

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock assesses the rookie seasons of his 2020 draft class, and provides what the team needs as they look ahead to April. 
news

Texans set to hire Ravens assistant David Culley as head coach

David Culley and the Texans are working toward a deal for the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach to become Houston's head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

Packers parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh still non-committal on Sam Darnold, says he's 'an unbelievable talent'

During an appearance on the latest of the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained quiet on whether or not he believes the Sam Darnold is going to be the guy next season. 
news

Jason Witten retiring after 17-year career; TE will retire as member of Cowboys

Raiders tight end Jason Witten told ESPN's Todd Archer on Wednesday that he intends to sign a one-day contract with and retire as a member of the Cowboys when his deal with Las Vegas expires in March.
news

Jim Irsay: QB situation is 'opportunity' for Colts to remain competitive in 2021 and beyond

Having once proclaimed his Colts as the NFL's most complete team, Jim Irsay told the media on Wednesday that there are a bevy of roster spots in need of improvement, with quarterback of course one of them after the retirement of Philip Rivers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW