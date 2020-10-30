Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return.

The Minnesota Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.

The star running back missed the Vikings' Week 6 loss to Atlanta due to a groin injury. The team's bye week, however, should have helped Cook get healthy for a return.

While the Vikings officially listed Cook as questionable, coach Mike Zimmer noted Friday that there should be no limit on Cook's workload Sunday at Green Bay.

Cook was limited in practice this week but should be ready to resume his workhorse role in the Vikings backfield. Cook has generated 489 yards on 92 carries with seven rushing scores while adding 12 catches for 64 yards through the air.