Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook is officially listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings' tilt Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.
Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Following Friday's practice, the star running back told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he expects to play barring any setbacks. Cook will have to test out the ankle pregame to ensure he can play.
It's likely that even if Cook plays, the Vikings will take some of the load off their workhorse, easing him back into action. Alexander Mattison played exceedingly well in place of Cook last week, rushing for 112 yards on 26 carries and catching six passes for 59 yards against Seattle. The backup has earned additional reps even when Cook returns.
The Vikings also listed linebacker Anthony Barr, corner Kris Boyd, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce as questionable. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was ruled out.