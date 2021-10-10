Around the NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Published: Oct 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will miss his second game of the season.

The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.

Cook has been nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win versus Seattle. The veteran back returned last week against Cleveland but didn't look remotely like his dominant self, rushing for just 34 yards on nine carries. So it's not a surprise that Cook won't be able to play this week.

Cook missed the first two practices of the week but was limited in Friday's session and listed as questionable, giving him a shot at playing. In the end, the Vikings decided to err on the side of caution. With a Week 7 bye, we'll see if Cook can return next week against Carolina or whether the Vikes will give him extended rest.

With Cook out, Minnesota will lean on backup ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿, who shined in Week 3 sans Cook, scampering for 112 yards on 26 carries. The Vikings should be in fine hands against a limp Lions defense even without Cook on Sunday.

