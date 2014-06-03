Vikings RB Adrian Peterson helps to launch allergy education plan

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported that Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has launched an allergy education program.
- The Dallas Morning News reported the Dallas Cowboys are using ballet bars to increase their stretching and avoid injuries.
- The Contra Costa Times reported the Oakland Raiders have been working ahead of the NFL's locker room culture seminars to stamp out bullying and hazing at their facility.
- The Chicago Tribune offered a video of Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall's bicycle ride to benefit mental illness.
- The Detroit Free Press reported that St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Jake Long is raising money for a camp for sick children.
- MLive.com reported that the Detroit Lions are already seeing the benefits of their new chef and revamped menu.
- The Pewter Report featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again going bald to benefit pediatric cancer patients.
- Cris Carter told The Plain Dealer that substance abuse is more important to Josh Gordon than football.
- The Steelers official website reported the team hosted its 17th annual Extra Mile Education Foundation Golf Outing.
- Bleacher Report looked at new helmet technology for football helmets and how it will make the game safer.
- Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman is in negotiations to join the WWE, according to The Miami Herald.
- Devon Walker, the former Tulane football player who was paralyzed in a game two seasons ago, will join the College Football Assistance Fund's Advisory Committee, The Times-Picayune reported.
- KPRC-TV in Houston reported on how many of the city's high school football teams are replacing their helmets after the latest Virginia Tech star ratings for helmets.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor