Around the NFL

Vikings QB options after Teddy Bridgewater injury

Published: Aug 30, 2016 at 01:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL on Tuesday watched its second starting quarterback go down in less than a week.

Days after Cowboys star Tony Romo fractured his back, the Minnesota Vikings saw their promising roster rocked to the core as Teddy Bridgewater was rushed to the hospital with what was later announced as a dislocated knee and compete tear of his ACL along with other structural damage.

With journeyman Shaun Hill and the untested Joel Stave as the only healthy quarterbacks left on the roster, Minnesota is under pressure to find help in a hurry.

Let's take a look at their options:

Josh McCown, Browns

The Browns have made it crystal clear that every veteran on the roster is available for the right price. The 37-year-old McCown might be the best passer on this list, bringing a fair amount of starting experience and veteran savvy. He was hardly the problem in Cleveland last season, playing adequately over eight starts. Durability has been an issue with McCown, but the Vikings, if interested, have a pair of third-round picks in 2017 along with two fourths. One of those selections might be enough to sway Browns front-office leader Sashi Brown.

Colin Kaepernick, 49ers

He's an obvious player to name here -- and Kaepernick could use a fresh start. His refusal to stand during the national anthem might turn off some teams, but the Vikings should be more concerned with the noticeable lack of arm strength Kaepernick displayed in Friday's preseason game. He brings mobility and unusual athleticism to the position, but we haven't seen the one-time Super Bowl passer make a promising start in many moons.

Mark Sanchez, Broncos

We already know that Denver is willing to part ways with the dangerously milquetoast Sanchez. The former Jets castoff is a known quantity, but is he an upgrade over Hill? Sanchez just lost the Denver job to Trevor Siemian, a human 95 percent of fans had never heard of six months ago. Still, Sanchez has 72 career starts under his belt and reached back-to-back AFC title games with a Jets club that ran the ball well and beat up opponents with a suffocating defense. That's this year's Vikings.

Geno Smith, Jets

The Jets could be convinced to part ways with Smith, who feels like poisoned goods in Florham Park. With Ryan Fitzpatrick embedded as New York's starter and newbies Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in tow, Gang Green general manager Mike Maccagnan could actually bring clarity to the position by parting with Smith. We don't see this as a top move for Minnesota, though, largely because of Geno's suspect play and less-than-stellar track record as a locker-room leader.

EJ Manuel, Bills

Bills brass continue to say all the right things about Manuel, but the undercooked first-rounder remains one of Buffalo's ghastliest draft-day blunders. With rookie Cardale Jones also behind starter Tyrod Taylor, the Bills might consider moving Manuel, although that would present the Vikings with a thorny dilemma: EJ isn't good at football.

Mike Glennon, Bucs

Tampa Bay sounds content to keep Glennon around as a sturdy backup option. With nobody else but Ryan Griffin listed behind Jameis Winston, the Bucs themselves are an injury away from comprehensive disaster. Glennon, however, would give the Vikings an intriguing young passer and potential long-term backup for Bridgewater. Convincing Tampa to play ball won't be easy.

Mike Vick, free agent

Just putting him here for kicks, fam.

Austin Davis, free agent

The former Rams and Browns fill-in is hardly pack-the-seats material, but Davis would cost Minnesota nothing while giving the Vikings a low-level solution under center if coaches would rather roll with ...

Shaun Hill, Minnesota's current backup

Instead of trading for a risky, flawed passer off someone else's roster, why not go with a risky, flawed veteran who already knows the playbook? Hill lacks the name value of a Kaepernick or Sanchez, but he offers the Vikings a smooth transition -- at least in terms of game preparation. Along with the rest of this group, Hill -- who hasn't started since 2014 -- is a stark reminder of how hard it is to find an emergency starting quarterback in late August.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback on Sunday, barring a setback.

news

Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston.

news

Winner of Panthers-Falcons game Sunday will be in first place in NFC South thanks to Buccaneers loss

The Buccaneers' 27-22 loss on Thursday night added intrigue to the Panthers-Falcons game Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs falling to 3-5, the winner of the Panthers-Falcons bout will own first place in a woeful NFC South division.

news

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely shines in prime-time win over Buccaneers

The Ravens watched key offensive playmakers drop like flies in the first half of Thursday's 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers. Up to the plate stepped rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

news

Todd Bowles could consider coaching changes after latest Bucs loss: 'Everything is on the table for us'

After the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday night in a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Todd Bowles said that changes could be coming to the coaching staff following Thursday's loss.

news

Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher's contract, making him a free agent following the season, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE