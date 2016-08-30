Vikings QB options after Teddy Bridgewater injury

The Browns have made it crystal clear that every veteran on the roster is available for the right price. The 37-year-old McCown might be the best passer on this list, bringing a fair amount of starting experience and veteran savvy. He was hardly the problem in Cleveland last season, playing adequately over eight starts. Durability has been an issue with McCown, but the Vikings, if interested, have a pair of third-round picks in 2017 along with two fourths. One of those selections might be enough to sway Browns front-office leader Sashi Brown.