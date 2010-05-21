Vikings QB Favre has surgery on left ankle; no word on 2010 status

Brett Favre posted a short statement on his Web site Friday, confirming he had arthroscopic ankle surgery that could clear the way for him to return to the Minnesota Vikings next season.
"This is to confirm that I did have a procedure to remove some scar tissue and bone spurs from my ankle which had been bothering me for a period of time," the quarterback said in the statement. "I appreciate your concerns."
Favre, 40, said earlier this month that his left ankle would require surgery for him to return to the Vikings in 2010. However, it wasn't known if the fact he had the operation means he definitely will play next season, and Favre didn't address that issue in his statement.
The Associated Press left messages for Favre's agent, Bus Cook, but they weren't immediately returned. A Vikings spokesman declined comment.
ESPN.com reported that Dr. James Andrews, a noted orthopedist, cleaned up scar tissue in Favre's left ankle to increase his range of motion. The operation took place Friday morning at the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
According to NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi, Favre likely will need four to six weeks of rehabilitation, meaning he could be ready for training camp in July.
If Favre decides to play a 20th NFL season, it would mark the second consecutive year that he has undergone surgery in order to do so. Favre had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn biceps muscle last June, then signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Vikings in August. He led Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game, and his future has been up in the air since that loss.
Favre hasn't publicly spoken about his future, and his latest statement on the subject came Thursday when he addressed the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team. Favre told the Golden Eagles that he would play another season if they reach the College World Series again, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.
"Let's make a (fun) bet," the quarterback said in response to a question from outfielder Justin Diliberto. "If you guys go back to the College World Series this year -- I will come back and play. How about that? You go back, and I go back."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.