Vikings QB Bomar apologizes to team for DUI arrest

Published: Aug 08, 2011 at 07:30 PM

MANKATO, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Rhett Bomar apologized to the team Monday after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving over the weekend.

Bomar, 26, was booked about 5:15 a.m. Sunday for third-degree driving while intoxicated, Blue Earth County Jail spokeswoman Amber Carlson said.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said Bomar addressed the team before practice Monday morning at Minnesota State University and apologized for his actions.

"It's not something we're pleased with. We think we can handle it internally," Frazier said. "Hopefully, he can learn from this mistake and move forward."

Bomar declined to comment specifically on what he said to the team after practice.

"I'm keeping (the apology) within the team," Bomar said. "I wanted to get up there and say something to them, and coach gave me the opportunity."

The Vikings signed Bomar in December from the New York Giants practice squad. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2009 out of Sam Houston State. Bomar is a long shot to make the team, fourth on the depth chart behind veteran Donovan McNabb, first-round draft pick Christian Ponder and second-year man Joe Webb.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

