Around the NFL

Vikings' Priefer: Longer PAT gives Minnesota edge

Published: May 28, 2015 at 06:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL's new extra-point rule has spawned much recent debate.

Many, like Chip Kelly, believe it won't change a lot in terms of kicks converted or teams trying for two points.

However, certain teams playing outdoors in cold-weather cities might take the stance that the longer kick -- now 33 yards -- could provide an advantage late in the season.

Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer believes playing outside in Minnesota will give kicker Blair Walsh an edge with the wind, cold and possible precipitation.

"I'm excited about it. I think it will be a home field advantage for us because it's nasty," Priefer said, via the Pioneer Press. "TCF is a nasty place to kick in November and December, and our guys will be ready for it. We'll be used to it, absolutely."

The Vikings play five home games in November and December, but just one is against a dome team, the St. Louis Rams -- the others: Seattle, Chicago, Green Bay and New York Giants.

While most risk-averse coaches likely won't try for two points at an increased rate with kickers still making more than 90 percent of 33-yard tries, we'll see if that strategy is altered late in the season in cities with poor weather conditions like Minnesota.

Of course, any advantage in 2015 for Walsh would go out the window in 2016 with the Vikings set to move back indoors into their shiny new stadium.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Ray McDonald's release and the Adrian Peterson drama with the Vikings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing CB Malcolm Butler to two-year deal

Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the new voices of "Thursday Night Football," Prime Video announced Wednesday.
news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Chiefs five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

The Chiefs are trading ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 first-rounder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Hill will receive a contract extension following the trade.
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW