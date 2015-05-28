Vikings' Priefer: Longer PAT gives Minnesota edge

The NFL's new extra-point rule has spawned much recent debate.
Many, like Chip Kelly, believe it won't change a lot in terms of kicks converted or teams trying for two points.
However, certain teams playing outdoors in cold-weather cities might take the stance that the longer kick -- now 33 yards -- could provide an advantage late in the season.
Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer believes playing outside in Minnesota will give kicker Blair Walsh an edge with the wind, cold and possible precipitation.
"I'm excited about it. I think it will be a home field advantage for us because it's nasty," Priefer said, via the Pioneer Press. "TCF is a nasty place to kick in November and December, and our guys will be ready for it. We'll be used to it, absolutely."
The Vikings play five home games in November and December, but just one is against a dome team, the St. Louis Rams -- the others: Seattle, Chicago, Green Bay and New York Giants.
While most risk-averse coaches likely won't try for two points at an increased rate with kickers still making more than 90 percent of 33-yard tries, we'll see if that strategy is altered late in the season in cities with poor weather conditions like Minnesota.
Of course, any advantage in 2015 for Walsh would go out the window in 2016 with the Vikings set to move back indoors into their shiny new stadium.
