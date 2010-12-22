Vikings preparing Webb to start vs. Eagles if Favre can't go

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- As the Minnesota Vikings have been reminded this season, ruling out Brett Favre is never easy.
After the final injury report declared him out, Favre managed to make it in Monday night's game, let alone all the other weeks just this year when his status was unclear until the final hours.
That's why Vikings interim coach Leslie Frazier is still holding a spot in the starting lineup for the 41-year-old, soon-to-be-retired quarterback in case he quickly recovers from the concussion that knocked him out of the game against the Chicago Bears.
"It will just be a day-to-day situation," Frazier said. "If he gets cleared by our doctors, then things will change, but until he's cleared, there isn't much that can be done other than whatever the doctors recommend."
"Certainly when you get your head bounced off a hard surface like that, it's no fun, but he's doing all right," Longwell said. "We chuckled about a few things."
"When it comes to him," tight end Visanthe Shiancoe said, "you should expect everything."
As required by the NFL, Favre will undergo daily post-concussion testing until he proves he can play without symptoms. For now, the Vikings are preparing rookie Joe Webb to start -- just as they did the previous week, when Favre's shoulder suddenly felt good enough the morning of the game to warrant giving it a try.
For the first time this season, Favre wasn't made available Wednesday for his weekly between-games news conference. He said Monday night that he didn't regret risking further harm by suiting up, despite the new injury he incurred when his helmet was slammed into the cold turf.
Asked that night if he wants to play once more this season, Favre poked fun at his waffling nature while giving a non-answer.
"Based on my decision-making, I probably shouldn't tell you one way or the other right now," he said.
"My stubbornness, hardheadedness and stupidity at times has enabled me to play for 20 years and play the way I've played," Favre said. "It's just the way I've always approached it, the way I play. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Favre also is waiting for word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the league's investigation into allegations that he made advances toward a former Jets employee when they were in New York two years ago. Goodell said Monday he hopes to wrap it up by the end of the season.
Favre didn't practice Wednesday. Starting safety Madieu Williams, who also sustained a concussion against the Bears, sat out too. So did running back Adrian Peterson, whose bruised thigh was too painful for him to play in Monday's game.
Frazier said the team plans to give Peterson an opportunity to practice Thursday.
"We're not going to put him at risk if he's not able to perform and protect himself and do all the things he has to do," Frazier said. "We'll monitor it and just see how he moves along."
Peterson was hurt when his leg collided with quarterback Tarvaris Jackson's during the game against the New York Giants last week.
Bomar once was Oklahoma's starting quarterback, but he was dismissed by the Sooners for being paid for work he didn't do at a car dealership. He finished his career at Sam Houston State.
"We think he has the ability in an emergency situation to maybe help us out, but also we'll look at him for the future," Frazier said. "We'll just see how much we can give him as the week goes on."
Bomar said he was excited for the fresh start. Behind Eli Manning, there wasn't much of a chance to develop with the Giants.
"It's just a better opportunity than what I was in," he said.
