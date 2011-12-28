Vikings place guard Hutchinson on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings placed seven-time Pro Bowl guard Steve Hutchinson on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday because of a concussion, according to The Star Tribune.
Hutchinson started the first 14 games of the season for the Vikings, but he suffered a concussion during a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints and sat out last weekend's win over the Washington Redskins.
Hutchinson didn't miss a single game in his first four seasons with the Vikings, but he sat out five games in 2010 and will miss the final two games of this season.
In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed running back Jordan Todman off the Chargers' practice squad to fill Hutchinson's spot on the active roster. Todman was a sixth-round pick by San Diego in last April's draft.