Vikings place guard Hutchinson on injured reserve

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 12:32 AM

The Minnesota Vikings placed seven-time Pro Bowl guard Steve Hutchinson on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday because of a concussion, according to The Star Tribune.

Hutchinson started the first 14 games of the season for the Vikings, but he suffered a concussion during a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints and sat out last weekend's win over the Washington Redskins.

Hutchinson didn't miss a single game in his first four seasons with the Vikings, but he sat out five games in 2010 and will miss the final two games of this season.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed running back Jordan Todman off the Chargers' practice squad to fill Hutchinson's spot on the active roster. Todman was a sixth-round pick by San Diego in last April's draft.

The Vikings close out their season with a Sunday home game against the Chicago Bears.

