Around the NFL

Vikings pick apart Giants, clinch playoff berth

Published: Dec 27, 2015 at 03:37 PM

*Adrian Peterson and the Vikings' defense ran away from the Giants early and often in a 49-17 rout on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 16. Minnesota clinched a playoff berth with the victory and set up a prime-time winner-take-all matchup for the NFC North against Green Bay in Week 17. Here's what you need to know: *

  1. Teddy Bridgewater didn't need to do much of anything to secure the win for Minnesota -- Adrian Peterson did that for him. The Vikings ran away with a double-digit lead early enough that Norv Turner stuck the pigskin in A.D.'s grip for the rest of the night. The Vikings' workhorse took back the league rushing lead (1,418 yards) with a 104-yard, one-touchdown showing. Following three sub-100 yard performances, a breakout game like this one should inspire Turner and coach Mike Zimmer heading into the postseason to feed Peterson repeatedly.
  1. Sans Odell, Eli Manning and the Giants' offense resembled British croonstress Adele, calling out to her long-lost loved one. The suspended Beckham was sorely missed against the Vikings, especially in the first half. Eli Manning threw two interceptions in the first 26 minutes and three in the game, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He didn't complete his first pass until 10:49 of the second quarter. Part of the problem was that Manning was throwing to anonymous receivers (see: Myles White and Matt LaCosse) who couldn't find separation in the secondary, but that doesn't excuse many of the throws Manning tossed well behind his targets.
  1. With nothing left to play for -- the Redskinsclinched the NFC East and eliminated the Giants on Saturday -- the New York defense mailed it in in Minneapolis, assuming the role of a human turnstile in its worst defensive performance of the season. The Vikings ran for 218 rushing yards -- Jerick McKinnon piled it on late -- eating up time with scoring drives throughout the contest. Though the Giants mustered three sacks of Bridgewater, the battered front seven -- including Jason Pierre-Paul, who continues to miss sure tackles -- failed to stop Minnesota when it mattered.
  1. This will be the first of two consecutive weeks in the Sunday night slot as the Vikings' Week 17 matchup with the Packers has been flexed out of its 1 p.m. ET slot to Sunday Night Football. The winner of the game will take the NFC North title and earn a postseason game at home as the No. 3 seed. With the Packers coming off their worst loss of the season -- a 38-8 drubbing to the Cardinals -- and the Vikings gathering no moss in the midst of a two-game win streak, anything goes at Lambeau next weekend. If anything, the Vikings will have played in one more cold-weather game than the rival Pack -- temperatures crept toward single-digits at TCF Bank Stadium on Sunday night.
  1. Let's give some love to kickers! Blair Walsh was nearly perfect in freezing conditions in Minnesota, knocking in four of five extra points -- no longer a sure thing -- and five field goals, including two 50-plus yarders. Kick you heart out, Blair -- you haven't gone unnoticed.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently-signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More