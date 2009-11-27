Vikings' Peterson sits out with illness, expected to face Bears

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson missed practice on Friday because of illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Peterson was limited earlier in the week by an ankle injury. Coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell both say he should be fine for the game against the Bears.
Starting right guard Anthony Herrera is listed as doubtful with a concussion. Herrera did not practice all week and it appears likely that veteran Artis Hicks will get the start in his place.
Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield says his injured right foot is improving and he hopes to play against the Bears. Winfield has missed the last four games. He is listed as questionable.
