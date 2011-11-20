Vikings' Peterson hopes ankle sprain won't sideline him Sunday

One of the worst possible scenarios for the Minnesota Vikings is to see running back Adrian Peterson on the back of a cart, headed for the locker room.
That was the case in Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders when Peterson was carted off the sideline during the second quarter with a left ankle injury. For now, the injury is only being diagnosed as a sprain, meaning the Vikings might have avoided a major setback.
Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said during his postgame news conference that Peterson had no fractures or broken bones in the leg.
"We'll do an MRI to learn more about it," Frazier said. "Right now, it's being diagnosed as a sprain."
Peterson was injured late during the first quarter when a defender landed on his left leg at the end of a 12-yard run. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg. After getting checked on the trainer's table, the cart came to take Peterson away.
Peterson, who was listed as questionable to return, never made it back. He returned to the Vikings' sideline at the start of the second half, but later took his shoulder pads off, signaling the end to his day.
The Vikings struggled in the running game without Peterson, who left with six rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Backup Toby Gerhart finished with 18 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Peterson said he hopes he won't have to miss next Sunday's game at Atlanta. "That's not in my DNA," he said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I'm going to try to get back as fast as I can and God willing, I'll be up and ready to run this weekend."