Vikings' Peterson hopes ankle sprain won't sideline him Sunday

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 04:56 AM

One of the worst possible scenarios for the Minnesota Vikings is to see running back Adrian Peterson on the back of a cart, headed for the locker room.

That was the case in Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders when Peterson was carted off the sideline during the second quarter with a left ankle injury. For now, the injury is only being diagnosed as a sprain, meaning the Vikings might have avoided a major setback.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said during his postgame news conference that Peterson had no fractures or broken bones in the leg.

"We'll do an MRI to learn more about it," Frazier said. "Right now, it's being diagnosed as a sprain."

Peterson was injured late during the first quarter when a defender landed on his left leg at the end of a 12-yard run. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg. After getting checked on the trainer's table, the cart came to take Peterson away.

Peterson, who was listed as questionable to return, never made it back. He returned to the Vikings' sideline at the start of the second half, but later took his shoulder pads off, signaling the end to his day.

The Vikings struggled in the running game without Peterson, who left with six rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Backup Toby Gerhart finished with 18 yards rushing on seven attempts.

Peterson said he hopes he won't have to miss next Sunday's game at Atlanta. "That's not in my DNA," he said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I'm going to try to get back as fast as I can and God willing, I'll be up and ready to run this weekend."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Justin Fields 360

Who is Justin Fields? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. 
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW