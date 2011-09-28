Vikings' Peterson expected to return Thursday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has a sore calf muscle that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.
Peterson on 'The Rich Eisen Podcast'
Adrian Peterson talks with Rich Eisen about the Vikings' slumping start to the season and whether Minnesota should be giving him the ball more often in the second half. **More ...**
Coach Leslie Frazier said the move was precautionary to give Peterson more time to recover after getting kicked in the calf during Sunday's game against Detroit. Frazier said he expected Peterson to be fine by Thursday.
Peterson is sixth in the NFL with 296 yards rushing through three games and has three touchdowns for the Vikings.
Also absent from practice was middle linebacker E.J. Henderson, who was bothered last week by a sore left knee but played against the Lions. Backup safety and special teams player Tyrell Johnson (hip) and tight end Jim Kleinsasser (elbow) were listed on the injury report as limited in Wednesday's workout.
