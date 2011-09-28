Vikings' Peterson expected to return Thursday

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 11:21 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has a sore calf muscle that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Peterson on 'The Rich Eisen Podcast'

Adrian Peterson talks with Rich Eisen about the Vikings' slumping start to the season and whether Minnesota should be giving him the ball more often in the second half. **More ...**

Coach Leslie Frazier said the move was precautionary to give Peterson more time to recover after getting kicked in the calf during Sunday's game against Detroit. Frazier said he expected Peterson to be fine by Thursday.

Peterson is sixth in the NFL with 296 yards rushing through three games and has three touchdowns for the Vikings.

Also absent from practice was middle linebacker E.J. Henderson, who was bothered last week by a sore left knee but played against the Lions. Backup safety and special teams player Tyrell Johnson (hip) and tight end Jim Kleinsasser (elbow) were listed on the injury report as limited in Wednesday's workout.

The Vikingsplay at Kansas City on Sunday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints placing CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
news

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

An MRI confirmed that Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the team's 34-13 victory over the Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Jets are sticking with their new starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons in Week 13. "Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.