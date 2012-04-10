Vikings' Percy Harvin delays surgery, citing family emergency

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin has delayed arthoscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his shoulder, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
With two QBs coming off the board in the first two picks, what will Minnesota do at No. 3? Michael Lombardi weighs in. More ...
Harvin said he had to reschedule the procedure "to support my family through emergency." He did not disclose whether he has determined when he will have the surgery.
A league source told KSTP-AM in Minneapolis that Harvin would undergo the procedure soon and the team is optimistic he will return for OTAs.
The surgery has been described as minor and will sideline Harvin for only a few weeks, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported.
Harvin played through shoulder and rib injuries last season and caught a career-high 87 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.