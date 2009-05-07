Vikings-Packers rivalry would go to a whole new level with Favre

The Vikings already had a fairly heated rivalry going with the Green Bay Packers. Packers vs. Vikings had managed to move ahead of Packers vs. Chicago Bears in terms of biggest showdowns in the NFC North. Sure, Packers vs. Bears has the longest history in the league, but it lost a good deal of its passion in recent years -- the kind of passion that has been steadily growing in the Packers-Vikings series. The acquisition of Jay Cutler should add spice to every Bears game, particularly those in the division, yet it still doesn't do enough to trump what has been building between Green Bay and Minnesota.