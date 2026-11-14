Vikings-Packers predictions: Can Kirk Cousins revive offense at Lambeau Field?

Many NFL narratives seem scripted, almost as if too good to be true. This one may have climbed to the top of the list.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will not only return for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend but also make his first start against the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, where he last played in purple and gold.

Teammates and coach Kevin O'Connell made clear that Cousins does not have to be a hero. But the Vikings offense needs a revival. Perhaps the veteran quarterback can work his magic. What should we expect in this highly anticipated contest? As always, The Athletic's Alec Lewis and Jon Krawczynski are here to preview it.

What I'm watching

Lewis: Kirk Cousins. Shocker, I know. The storyline is undeniably great. Three years ago, he tore his Achilles tendon at Lambeau Field, and you could feel the weight of the injury. It marked the end. It left his teammates reeling. Now, he returns with an opportunity to turn the tide for the Vikings offense. That's the 30,000-foot view. The more focused lens falls on what Cousins can provide Sunday. Green Bay likes to play with two deep safeties, so Cousins should be able to check the Vikings in and out of advantageous run looks. In the passing game, Cousins' processing speed and accuracy should create a more rhythmic feel. I do not expect this reacclimation to go perfectly from the jump. Anything that does not make an efficient forward pass feel like seeing a solar eclipse will work just fine.

Krawczynski: Kirko's teammates. They needed this. It was crystal clear that the leaps of faith the Vikings were making at quarterback were crashing and burning. The offense wasn't just struggling. It was the look in the eyes of everyone in the unit. There was hopelessness that was concerning. Whether Cousins has it in his 38-year-old arm to vault the offense into contender status remains unknown. But so many of these Vikings know Cousins. They love and respect him. His presence in the huddle should give a beleaguered group a nice boost. What they do with it remains to be seen, but his familiarity and his spirit are exactly what the Vikings need.

Biggest concerns

Lewis: Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is doing his best Don Coryell impression right now, allowing his passing game to cook. Love is playing with arm arrogance, and that's a compliment. Nothing is scaring him from launching the ball to all areas of the field with zero regard for negative outcomes. When the Packers and Vikings matched up in Week 1, Love completed only 50 percent of his passes but accumulated 387 yards. His ability to extend plays by a half-second prevents the Vikings' pressure from getting in the backfield, and his arm strength makes all areas of the field accessible. Watson and Golden are dynamic. Making Love uncomfortable early will be incumbent on the Vikings' defense. If he establishes a rhythm with Golden and Watson, it could be a long afternoon.

Krawczynski: Should the Vikings have gone even further at the deadline? Let's face it, the Cousins trade is an all-in move. They didn't give up a ton to do it, but it acknowledged that this season is close to going off the rails, and they were willing to swallow their pride and make a move for a 38-year-old quarterback to try to rescue it. So if you're going that hard, why not trade for Jonathan Taylor as well? Maybe the asking price was too high. But what is too high for a team with a Super Bowl-caliber defense, Super Bowl-caliber special teams and just added a quarterback to try to get the offense up to snuff?

And you could argue that getting Cousins makes it even more important to bolster the running game so you don't have to put too much on his shoulders. They may have had to empty their coffers to get Taylor, but the NFC is winnable. Maybe now was the right time to pull a Jacksonville Jaguars and get super aggressive. Plus, if it all flamed out, they could recoup some of the assets they gave up by trading Jefferson and rebuilding. And if it all flames out, I don't think a Jefferson trade is out of the question.

Most interesting matchup

Lewis: Vikings pass rush vs. Packers offensive line. This was not a fair fight in Week 1. Minnesota's blitzes caused major problems for Green Bay's interior. The Vikings sacked Love four times. They pressured him 10 times in the fourth quarter. The Packers enter this game with a different group of offensive linemen, and it'll be interesting to see whether center John Williams and guards Laken Tomlinson and potentially Kevin Zeitler can hold up. It's also worth monitoring whether the Vikings can activate as many creative blitzes without linebacker Blake Cashman, who is working through the concussion protocol. Playing rookie Jake Golday or Ivan Pace Jr. will affect Minnesota's defensive strategy.

Krawczynski: Kevin O'Connell vs. Jonathan Gannon. Six weeks ago, the Packers were in free-fall. Their defense allowed 39 points to the Vikings in the opener and 35 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 as they dropped to 1-2. Since then, Gannon has his defense flying around. The unit has given up more than 20 points only once in the last six games, and that was to the New England Patriots in a 45-27 Green Bay blowout last week. O'Connell heard many boos for his offense last week. After acquiring Cousins, the scrutiny on the coach's play calling will be hotter than ever. And the Packers are playing better defense than anyone the Vikings have faced in recent weeks. It's gut-check time for O'Connell, who usually gets a very good performance from a QB thrust into duty on short notice.

Most interesting storyline

Lewis: I'm going to throw a curveball. I want to see how many times the Vikings run the football -- and how much they can lean on that phase in a game where the quarterback is reacclimating. The Packers have done a solid job of limiting opposing running backs to 4.0 yards per carry (tied for 12th in the league). However, their defensive front leaves a little to be desired. This is why O'Connell could return to the formula that led to early-season success. Cousins' presence shouldn't necessitate a bombs-away approach. Even if running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are only chiseling to 4-yard chunks, the Vikings need to maintain possession and keep the defense off the field. Doing that at Lambeau will make clear what's possible down the stretch.

Krawczynski: The move to get Cousins was smart. The QB situation was going nowhere fast, and this defense deserves a chance. Cousins returning as a knight in shining armor is an interesting turn of events. But I can't help but think back to 2010, when the Vikings offense was flailing, and the team acquired an old friend who returned to a hero's welcome and was assuredly the missing piece. Yet Randy Moss lasted just four games before he left. I do not expect Cousins to berate a catering manager for his return. I also believe that O'Connell has a much better grip on this job than Brad Childress did at the time of the Moss move. The circumstances surrounding the Cousins reunion are much more favorable than when Moss came back. But the stakes feel just as high.

How these teams match up from a data standpoint

Here is where each team ranks in 2026 in the following categories, using explosive play rate for explosiveness, success rate for efficiency and DVOA's strength of schedule: