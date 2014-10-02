Vikings-Packers kicks off Week 5 fantasy matchups

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 08:55 AM

Week 5 begins with a Thursday night divisional bout at Lambeau Field between the Vikings and the Packers. Unless your fantasy team is insanely stacked, you're probably starting any Packers' player on your roster without question. Yes, even Eddie Lacy. The Vikings are a different story. Is it time to panic on Cordarrelle Patterson? Can you pop Jerick McKinnon in after his breakout performance in Week 4? What about Greg Jennings? Hopefully you'll find the answers to these conundrums below in our Thursday Night Football player-by-player breakdown. Don't forget to tune into NFL Network for live coverage before, during and after the game.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter **@m_franciscovich**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL looking to eliminate hip-drop tackle, discussing 'tush push'

The NFL is looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and will again discuss the "tush push" in the offseason.
news

Commanders first-rounders Jahan Dotson, Emmanuel Forbes non-factors in Week 6 

Washington Commanders first-rounders added up to zero production on Sunday, but the lack of impact being made doesn't fluster head coach Ron Rivera. 
news

NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round

NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to push in-person head coaching interviews with candidates employed by NFL teams until the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista reported Tuesday from the Fall League Meeting in New York. 
news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.