Vikings-Packers kicks off Week 5 fantasy matchups

Week 5 begins with a Thursday night divisional bout at Lambeau Field between the Vikings and the Packers. Unless your fantasy team is insanely stacked, you're probably starting any Packers' player on your roster without question. Yes, even Eddie Lacy. The Vikings are a different story. Is it time to panic on Cordarrelle Patterson? Can you pop Jerick McKinnon in after his breakout performance in Week 4? What about Greg Jennings? Hopefully you'll find the answers to these conundrums below in our Thursday Night Football player-by-player breakdown. Don't forget to tune into NFL Network for live coverage before, during and after the game.