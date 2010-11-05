Vikings owner Wilf has much to consider with Childress

So Moss heads down the road to Tennessee, and the Vikings are left to clean up the mess they created. But the biggest part of that mess that needs cleaning up centers on the head coach and his ability to lead, communicate and run the team. Even though the way Moss presented his case against Childress was wrong, Wilf has to privately acknowledge Moss's evaluation of his head coach. Firing Childress this week because of Moss would have been the wrong move for Wilf to make, but after the season Wilf has to give this a strong consideration.