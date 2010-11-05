Vikings owner Wilf discusses state of team with veterans

Team owner Zygi Wilf spent a second day at the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility Thursday, watching practice, talking with coach Brad Childress and several veteran players, and even eating lunch in the cafeteria.
The Star Tribune reported, according to NFL sources, that Wilf's discussions with quarterback Brett Favre, guard Steve Hutchinson and defensive linemen Jared Allen, Kevin Williams and Pat Williams included the topic of Childress.
Wilf declined interview requests, but the newspaper reported the owner was displeased with how Childress handled the release of Randy Moss -- not using team protocols -- but perhaps not with the decision to release the receiver, who skewered the Vikings' coaching staff during a postgame rant last Sunday.
Wilf could be seen talking with Childress during Thursday's practice, and the coach is aware the owner also has talked to a cross-section of players. What impact that has remains to be seen.
"You'd have to talk to those people," Childress said.