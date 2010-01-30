 Skip to main content
Vikings OT McKinnie off NFC Pro Bowl team after missing practices

Published: Jan 30, 2010 at 05:43 AM

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie has been dismissed from the NFC Pro Bowl team for unexcused absences, according to the NFL.

The league said McKinnie missed practice Friday and Saturday and is subject to a fine. His agent didn't respond to messages seeking comment, but McKinnie sent a text message to the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Saturday, claiming that he withdrew from the Pro Bowl because of an injury.

"Body is hurting [too] bad and I talked [to] the trainer last night," McKinnie wrote in the text message. "Been having problems with my feet and was really trying [to] decide if I would be able [to] play. I decided I didn't wanna play, so I reached out [to] my agent, told him and he had the trainer give me a call and I described the pain I was feeling. Didn't get a chance [to] meet up with the trainer."

A league official told the Star Tribune that McKinnie missed four of the five practices and attended only one team meeting.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that McKinnie will not be replaced on the NFC roster. McKinnie also will lose the game check ($22,500 for being on the losing team, $45,000 for being on the winning team).

This was the first Pro Bowl selection for McKinnie, whose Vikings lost to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers also had an unexcused absence Friday, but he was back at practice with the NFC team Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

