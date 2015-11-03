Around the NFL

Vikings on Gurley: He's Adrian Peterson all over again

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 11:41 PM

The Vikings know they're seeing a star player in Todd Gurley this weekend, mostly because he reminds them of one of their teammates.

"This guy, Todd Gurley, he's special," Minnesota cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said Monday, via TwinCities.com. "He's Adrian Peterson all over again. ... People don't realize how big he is. ... He can hit you with the home-run speed. He's a young Adrian Peterson, but I like our Adrian Peterson better."

Gurley and Peterson are almost exactly the same size, but the production is likely what Munnerlyn is referring to. Outside of a ho-hum, six-carry debut, Gurley has been the most productive back in football averaging 141.5 yards per game off 22 carries. He's scored three touchdowns and in that span, the Rams are 3-1.

He's exactly the player the Rams hoped he'd be when they selected him at No. 10 this past year, with the only concern being the typical wear and tear associated with an NFL running back. Gurley is also coming off an ACL tear he suffered in college.

Peterson finished his rookie season with more than 1,300 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns and 5.63 yards per carry. Through his first five games, he was well over six yards per touch, which is the current pace Gurley is setting for himself now.

We'll see if both up their game on Sunday in what promises to be an old-fashioned affair. Can the new Adrian Peterson upstage the original?

