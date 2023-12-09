Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

At approximately 10 p.m. CT, Phillips blew 0.08 after being pulled over by the Minnesota State Patrol, according to Pelissero. He was released from jail a few hours later. The DWI charge is a misdemeanor.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night," the Vikings said in a statement obtained by Pelissero. "This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

The team and the NFL will determine any potential disciplinary action as the legal process plays out, per Pelissero.

Phillips, a veteran of 17 seasons coaching in the NFL, is in his second year as Vikings OC under head coach Kevin O'Connell.