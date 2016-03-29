Vikings not worried about Blair Walsh getting the yips

"I pretty much move on, but I'm going to try to make sure that he has success as much as possible," Zimmer said, via ESPN.com. "You're always only as good as your last kick, right? So we want to make sure that a lot of his kicks are good kicks now. We're not going to start him out at a 60-yarder on the first day of (organized team activities). I don't know that I need to build his confidence, but I'm going to make sure I don't need to build his confidence."