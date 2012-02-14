Vikings: 'No point' in filing notice to relocate

Published: Feb 14, 2012 at 10:05 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Vikings executive said the team hasn't filed a notice of relocation with the NFL and it doesn't appear they will.

The deadline for the Vikings to tell the NFL they planned to move before next season is Wednesday. Team vice president Lester Bagley told The Associated Press that "there's no point" in filing such a notice. Bagley said the team has momentum with state lawmakers to build a new stadium that will replace the Metrodome.

Team supporters, led by Gov. Mark Dayton, have worried that no stadium deal makes it more likely the Vikings would move to another city.

Bagley says state leaders have admitted that keeping an NFL team in Minnesota requires a new stadium. The plan faces big questions tied to location and funding.

