Vikings need a passer, but reaching for Locker isn't the answer

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 04:24 AM

There are multiple reasons to question the wisdom of the Minnesota Vikings selecting Jake Locker with the 12th overall pick of this month's draft, as they reportedly are seriously considering.

The biggest is that No. 12 is simply too high a spot to select Locker.

Most player-personnel types I've spoken with say that the former University of Washington quarterback does not earn a first-round grade, let alone a top-15 designation. They point out that Locker's skills are extremely raw, and that he needs far more work than the two quarterbacks widely viewed as upper-tier, first-round picks -- Cam Newton and Blaine Gabbert -- as well as other prospects at the position.

They love Locker's arm strength, but are troubled by his considerable accuracy problems and the ill-advised risks he often takes because of his overconfidence in being able to power the ball between defenders. They love his athleticism, but cite consistently poor pocket awareness as a reason he doesn't avoid more sacks than he should.

All rookie quarterbacks are, to one degree or another, projects. But Locker looks to be one of the bigger and more challenging ones from this year's crop.

The Vikings' desperation for quarterback help -- and the fact that it might be a long time before the free-agent market opens -- could very well cause them to push a rookie, especially one selected 12th overall, into the lineup right away.

By all indications, Locker would be woefully unprepared for that.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE