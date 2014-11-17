Around the NFL

Vikings' Mike Zimmer dislikes Soldier Field's clocks

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 01:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Much like swallowing with a sore throat, we don't realize how important some things are until they are no longer easy. Then, simple things become annoyances.

Such was life for the Minnesota Vikings, who dealt with malfunctioning clocks at Soldier Field for much of the second half in their 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Who thought keeping time would be such a big deal in 2014?

"The clocks here are (expletive)," coach Mike Zimmer said following the loss, before quickly apologizing for swearing.

For most of the second half, time was kept by refs on the field and the sideline. The clocks briefly returned to power but malfunctioned again at the end of the fourth quarter when the Vikings were attempting to tie the game.

"The two in the end zone were wrong all day," Zimmer said. "The one across on the 50-yard line was accurate, so we had to go from one back to the other one. And then they shut that one off for awhile. Then they put it back on for awhile. Then they put the ones in the end zones on for awhile. It was musical clocks."

The company running the clocks, Daktronics, released a statement saying that despite having two technicians at the site they weren't able to fix the problem.

(Some Soldier Field grass expert is somewhere, smiling that at least no one is complaining how bad the turf is at the stadium, again.)

The clocks seemed to disrupt Teddy Bridgewater as he tried to drive the team for a tying score. Two-minute Teddy heaved what amounted to a Hail Mary that was picked off with 42 seconds remaining.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between he and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns said in a statement Wednesday that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. If he produces two negative tests before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he would be cleared to coach.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 49ers TE George Kittle lead NFL Players of the Week 

San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert are among the Players of the Week for Week 14.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW