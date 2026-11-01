Vikings loss means 1972 Dolphins can celebrate as NFL's final unbeaten team goes down

Fifty-four years after becoming the first and only undefeated team in NFL history, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are still one of one.

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 19-15, their first defeat of the season. The Vikings entered Week 8 as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Their surprising 6-0 start was anchored by a dominant defense that was allowing just 12.3 points per game, the best mark in the league.

But at Ford Field, a hobbled Lions team found answers in the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs exploded for 168 yards from scrimmage, while the Lions outpaced the Vikings on the ground with 230 rushing yards to Minnesota's 81. The Lions' 19 points were the most scored against the Vikings since Week 1, when the Green Bay Packers scored 22.

The result keeps the NFC North race tight, with the Vikings still in first place at 6-1.

The 1972 Dolphins, led by head coach Don Shula, remain the only team to complete a perfect season in the NFL, going 14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs. Shula's Dolphins led the league in points scored and fewest points allowed, marching their way to a Super Bowl win against the Washington Redskins, 14-7.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.