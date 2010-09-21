Vikings, looking to boost pass game, sign Baskett

Published: Sep 21, 2010 at 02:46 PM

The Minnesota Vikings' search for wide receivers to bolster their paltry passing game has led to Hank Baskett, who signed with the team Wednesday.

Baskett was released Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minnesota (0-2) is ranked 24th in the NFL in passing offense after ranking eighth a year ago, and only one team -- the Buffalo Bills -- has scored fewer points in the first two weeks of the season.

Injuries and exodus have weakened the Vikings' aerial game. Quarterback Brett Favre's two favorite targets, Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin, are battling health issues, and the departure of running back Chester Taylor, who caught 44 passes last season, to the Chicago Bears in free agency leaves the quarterback without his third-down safety valve.

Minnesota has three healthy receivers -- Bernard Berrian, Greg Lewis and Greg Camarillo -- but none of them have the size or skill of the 6-foot-4 Rice, who has been sidelined by a hip injury that he suffered during preseason and isn't expected to return for at least another month.

Harvin practiced little with the Vikings during the preseason because of migraine headaches, and he aggravated his strained right hip during Sunday's 14-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Vikings coach Brad Childress said Monday that an MRI revealed no structural damage, but Harvin's status this week against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions isn't certain.

The Vikings also have been linked to suspended San Diego Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson, who came to an agreement with the NFL last week that, if he is traded by Wednesday, his suspension from two drunken-driving arrests and being roster exempt would be reduced from six to four games. That would make him eligible to play in Minnesota's Oct. 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baskett, who joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2006 and re-signed this year after one season with the Indianapolis Colts, was released to make room for running back Joique Bell, whom Philadelphia signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Baskett was active for the Eagles' first two games this season, but he didn't have a catch. He has 76 receptions for 1,080 yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 5 underdogs: Can Cowboys overwhelm Rams? Bengals to keep rolling against Ravens?

Will Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense be too much for Matthew Stafford and the Rams to deal with? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) participating in Wednesday's practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is participating in the team's practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Thursday night's road game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Week 5 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE